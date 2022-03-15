Much anticipated Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh will be released in theaters on April 29.

Salman Khan shared the teaser and wrote: “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34.”

Produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. Watch out for Runway34 – Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022!

The film is inspired by true events the film. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The trailer of this edge-of-the-seat thriller will release on March 21, 2022.

“Ajay Devgn Films presents Runway34 directed by Ajay Devgn, starring himself along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh with music by Panaroma Music,” said Ajay Devgn Films on YouTube channel