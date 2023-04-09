Riyadh: During the holy month of Ramzan, a robot in the Saudi city of Riyadh serves Iftar meals to fasting citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video clip circulating on social media networks depicts a robot driving along the pavement carrying sunset dinners and delivering them to volunteers serving customers inside the automobiles.

شاهد.. روبوت آلي يشارك مجموعة من المتطوعين في تقديم وجبات الإفطار للصائمين في العاصمة #الرياض #العربية_في_رمضان

عبر :@bandar__W pic.twitter.com/tl4YinojMQ — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) April 1, 2023

The robot is depicted wearing a jacket with the Arabic phrase “Ramzan without [food] waste” written on the back.

The Saudi General Authority for Food Security (GFSA), a government entity, has started a campaign to encourage the public to decrease food waste during Ramzan, when food consumption often increases.

Traditionally, free iftar projects are established in the monarchy during Ramzan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the municipal officials in Al-Kharj Governorate, southeast of Riyadh, provided nearly 11,000 meals at an iftar party.