Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant threw a break-up party after she got a divorce from Adil Khan Durrani.

A video of Rakhi Sawant was posted on Instagram. In the video, she was seen all dolled up in a bling red bridal lehenga. Moreover, she was also seen dancing to the beats of dhol in the middle of the road by saying,

“Mera finally divorce horra hai aur ye meri break-up party hai. Log sad hote hai lekin me khush hu!”

Rakhi and Adil got married earlier this year, but only after a few weeks of making their union public, she filed an FIR against him accusing him of abusing her and mishandling her money.

On the other hand, she also further denied the allegations of all this being one of her antics and said, “Has anyone gone through this? God save those women who go through such marital issues in their lives. How is it a publicity stunt?”