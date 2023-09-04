Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, who returned home after Umrah, has called upon superstar Salman Khan to embark on the spiritual pilgrimage to holy sites in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent Instagram video, Rakhi can be seen making a heartfelt request to Salman Khan, urging him to visit the holy city and perform Umrah.

In the viral clip, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Salman bhai, aap aajayiye. Yahan aajayiye aap Umrah karne Salman Bhai.”

Rakhi Sawant converted to Islam upon her marriage to her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, in 2022. She even adopted the name ‘Fatima’ after this. However, her social media usernames remained unchanged.