Jammu, Mar 09: Several persons suffered critical injuries in a mysterious explosion that took place in Udhampur town of Jammu on Wednesday.

Officials said that a powerful explosion took place at Slathia chowk in Udhampur town in which several people including passengers received injuries.

“All the injured have been shifted to Udhampur hospital where they are being treated upon and condition of a few is reportedly serious,” they said, adding that the nature of explosion is being ascertained.