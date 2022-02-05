A 1.58-minute video of a cute girl worrying about her hardworking dad is melting hearts on social media.

In an undated video, a little girl was seen crying after her father left for work without eating food.

“Mujhe Papa ki bohut yaad aati hai… Woh jab dukan pe jate hai, to sham tak khana nahi khate hai…,” the girl as her eyes swell with tears.

While her mother tries to make the kid understand that her father had to leave to tend to his customers, the girl retorts: “Toh mumma, insaan khana khayega na…woh bhi toh khana khate hai, toh mere papa bhi toh khana khayenge na (Mom, people have to eat right? If he [customer] can eat why can’t my dad)”.

The video moved people online, leaving many parents emotional. Even Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon reacted to the post, showering blessing on her.

“Those who find daughters a burden, must watch the video one by one,” wrote a user.