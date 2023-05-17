Mumbai: A 23-year-old Muslim entrepreneur from Aurangabad has wowed Shark Tank judges with her pitch for modest clothing including hijab wear.

Sana Farheen’s startup forvermodest.in sells modest clothing for women with head covers. Siasat reported that Sana impressed the panel with her passion, innovative approach, and business acumen, leaving them eager to partner with her and revolutionize the fashion industry.

Sana Farheen Shaikh’s story of starting the business and its growth rate compelled all the judges to give her offers. She said that the idea of starting a modest clothing brand in India popped up in her mind after she faced a lot of challenges in finding modest sportswear.

She left the sharks surprised when she revealed that she is a fencing champion. After finishing her graduation, Sana started her own modest clothing brand under the name Forever Modest (FM) to give customers ‘power of choice’. Sana’s mother is a fashion designer and she is helping her in making clothes for FM more appealing.

Sana said that the fashion industry is not giving us appropriate choices in modest clothes. She said, ”We want to give power of choice to people and that is why I started forevermodest.in.”

She further said that her brand is the world’s first modesty clothing brand that provides choices in modest casual wear, modest sportswear, and modest office wear. She said FM is now working on modest swimwear too.

She showcased her meticulously designed collection, featuring contemporary styles that blended seamlessly with traditional aesthetics, offering a fresh and elegant solution for women seeking modest fashion.

There are several modest fashion brands from outside India that are available here but everyone can’t afford to wear them. Sana wants to provide customers of FM with more stylish and affordable clothes. FM also offers customized sizes to its customers and that is what left judges surprised.

Sana said that Forever Modest was started in 2021 and the company has sold around 2,761 products to date. She said modest fashion is not meant for any particular community but anyone can wear it. She said wear what makes you comfortable and FM provides services to those who are comfortable in modest wear.

Sana’s words and ambition to make one’s own world by making customers happy is what impressed judges and her story can motivate more young people to start their own ventures instead of helping others build their world.