From flamboyant batsman to celebrity Chef, Shahid Afridi has come a long way to play with spices and curry.

Afridi shared a video of himself in a chef’s jacket, slicing tomatoes and showing off some of his culinary skills. The cricketer is opening a restaurant in Dubai that will offer authentic desi food to people residing in the city.

Afridi, who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators this PSL season, shared the news with a video and wrote, “one step closer to the big announcement”. He said he will be revealing other details very soon.

“Get ready to give your taste buds a mouthwatering triple tarka,” Afridi wrote in his post along with hashtags of his restaurant’s name, Lala Darbar.

The business page says that it is an “authentic desi restaurant chain” by the cricketer.

Details such as the location or menu haven’t been revealed yet. Will guests be able to relish Lala’s special karahi with a side of Boom Boom naan?

Afridi also has a skincare line called Ooh Lala which is marketed as a premium quality range that offers quality personal care products. He also owns a clothing brand called Hope Not Out that has leisurewear for both men and women.

Afridi isn’t the only Pakistani athlete to have ventured into food-related businesses. Inzamam Ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, and Shoaib Malik have all dipped their toes in the food business too.

Haq and Anwar run a meat store by the name Meat One that offers fresh and healthy meat whereas Malik opened a restaurant in Lahore called The Rice Bowl which offers comfort food.