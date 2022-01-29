Srinagar: Shops and business establishments remained shut and the transport was off the roads as Kashmir observed the weekend lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the markets wore a deserted look as people preferred to stay indoors. The 62-hour long lockdown started on Friday afternoon and will continue till Monday morning.

The government has announced the lockdown to break the chain and flatten the COVID curve as the cases are exponentially rising.

Schools, educational institutions, and coaching centers have been shut. Curbs have been imposed on social gatherings. Covid appropriate behavior is strictly being imposed in government offices.