SRINAGAR: Twenty stranded students and a family from Jammu and Kashmir have safely reached Moldova on their way to Romania.

Two buses carrying stranded students from Odissa and Jammu and Kashmir safely crossed into Moldova. “They will be traveling to Romania now. Student groups in Moldova, who are in contact with us, are guiding them. The Indian embassy has arranged buses from Moldova to Romania,” Nasir Khuehami, National spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) told The Kashmir Monitor.

Panic has gripped 200 Kashmiri students stranded in different parts of Ukraine. The students are pursuing MBBS, engineering, and other courses in Ukraine.

“We talked to Distress Students in Kyiv, Ukraine. They informed that a curfew has been imposed. It is being announced that all civilians, who are on the street during the curfew, will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” Nasir said.

He said students have taken shelter in hostel bunkers and basements. “They are safe as of now in bunkers but scared at the same time. Students can’t travel 1400 km to reach Polandor Romania and Hungry. Heavy shelling and bombing are going on. They are stressed,” he said.

In backdrop of intensified fighting that is underway in Kharkiv, Kyi, Indian embassy has advised students not to move towards railway stations till the situation is suitable for movement until curfew is lifted. Students have been asked to remain in constant touch for updates.

JKSA has already sent SOS to Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urging them to make special arrangements for the evacuation of students.

Nasir Khuehami, had earlier spoken to Raj Bhavan and sought help to evacuate the students at the earliest. “I spoke to Raj Bhavan and urged them to help in evacuating the students from Ukraine. They have sought details so that they could pursue the case. We are collecting details. So far over 200 students are studying in Ukraine,” Nasir told The Kashmir Monitor.