Dubai: Martial crisis seems to have deepened between tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a media event, Sania Mirza was asked how the former handles being a mother and a professional athlete at the same time. The journalist wanted to know about her ability to juggle her professional commitments while being a caring mother.

In response, the tennis star confidently stated that she manages things the same way her husband does. She added that she would answer the question only after the same question was asked to Shoaib Malik. Sania Mirza said in Urdu, ”Jaise woh manage kartay hain, waise main manage karti hu.”

Sania Mirza retired from tennis earlier this year, ending her career at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

On the personal front, Sania has been constantly hitting headlines for her divorce rumors with Shoaib Malik. Inside sources suggest that their marriage has been hit by troubled waters and they are not living together anymore. They tied the knot in April 2010 in Hyderabad and they have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.