Srinagar: An IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers from Thajwas Glacier.

Video: IAF rescues two injured mountaineers from Thajwas glacier 5

A defence spokesman said one of them had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia, and other injuries.

Video: IAF rescues two injured mountaineers from Thajwas glacier 6

Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by a ground party in an inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

“The entire operation from request to IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital was over in little over an hour including to and fro travel,” he said.

Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and the operation was controlled, the spokesman said.

