Three masked gunmen stormed a private office and looted Rs one crore in broad daylight.

The incident occurred in Mumbai’s Mulund locality when three unknown armed men allegedly robbed an office and escaped with more than Rs 1 crore in cash.

#WATCH A case has been registered against 3 unidentified miscreants who robbed around Rs 1 crore from an office at 'gunpoint' in the Mulund area of Mumbai (02.02)



The incident happened on February 2. The entire episode was recorded in the CCTV installed in the office.

In the video, three miscreants wearing masks come inside an office and take the employees hostage using a pistol. Then they loot the money kept in the office.

