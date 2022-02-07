Famous resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K, had 0.8mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today and recorded a low of 2.2°C against last night’s 2.8°C, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had no rain or snowfall and recorded a low of 0.6°C against 1.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of minus 1.3°C against 0.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, received 11.3 cms (around 4.5 inches) of fresh snowfall and recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 3.7°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg received 14 cms (5.5 inches) of snow and recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 7.5°C on the previous night, he said.