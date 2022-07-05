Hyderabad: Forget Kacha Badam singer, a roadside fruit seller making weird faces to attract customers has taken the internet by storm

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit Funny, Crowcin posted a video of a fruit seller with the caption “If my Fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruits then I don’t want it.”

The man may be seen in the video slicing watermelons and papayas. After inspecting the fruits’ inside, he exclaims with amusement, claiming that they are ripe (Kitna laal hai) to draw the consumer’s attention.

The one-minute video shows a few people gathering around the man’s fruit cart but doesn’t identify the location. They appear to be enjoying the fruit vendor’s original sales technique.

A video of a fruit vendor selling his fruit went popular on social media due to his method of selling fruit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months ago, a roadside grape seller’s jingle to attract customers broke the internet.

“Lelo 15 rupay ke 12 angoor. [Buy 12 grapes for 15 rupees],” the man selling grapes on handcart croons.