Srinagar: ‘Srivalli’ song of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa’ has already inspired a few Valley-based singers to compose a

ADVERTISEMENT

Kashmiri version of the song.

Now, popular Kashmiri comedian Nazir Josh aka ‘Ahad Raza’ has now been bitten by the ‘Pushpa’ bug.

Josh, who has already announced a comeback, can be seen in a new ‘Pushpa’ avatar in the promo of his upcoming serial that will be released on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Josh had stated that they were making a series of funny videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We r making a series of jokes and it will be updated only on our YouTube channel Ahadraza Nazirjosh (sic),” Josh had said in a Facebook post.

The fans of Josh are excited after hearing that ‘Ahad Raza’ of ‘Hazaar Dastaan’ fame is returning to entertain them on social media.

“Childhood memories, the legend is back,” Irfan Nazir Baba wrote on Facebook.

Another netizen Faroze Bhat commented: “Superb as always … Always love from Handwara (sic).”

Though Pushpa was released in Telugu, it was dubbed into other Indian languages later.

Two imitations of the ‘Srivalli’ song sung in Kashmiri style by Master Tasleem and another by Ashiq Hussain have become very popular on social media of late.