Music transcends all borders. That is why Lata Mangeshkar’s demise was widely mourned in Pakistan.

Weeks after her demise, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paid musical tribute to the Nightingale of India at an event in Dubai.

Atif sang ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ song with Lata’s photo in the backdrop. The video has been receiving lots of love from fans both in India and Pakistan.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it went viral. Fans have also been asking for the ban on Pakistani artists to be lifted in India. After the Pulwama attacks in 2019, the Indian government had put a strict ban on Pakistani artists working in the Hindi film industry.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at a Mumbai hospital due to post-COVID complications. The legendary singer was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honors.

She was admitted to the hospital after being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus earlier in January. On January 28, she was taken off the ventilator as she showed signs of improvement.

Unfortunately, again her health condition deteriorated, and she was put back on the ventilator under the close observation of the doctors.

She is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Meena Mangeshkar.