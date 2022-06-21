A video of a cop and his wife falling into the open drain inundated with rainwater in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh is breaking the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were riding a two-wheeler through a road filled with knee-high water when their vehicle fell headlong into a drain inundated with rainwater. The couple was going to a hospital when the incident occurred.

“Since the drain was open and inundated due to rainwater, we didn’t come to know about it and fell into it along with the scooter. We both sustained some injuries,” policeman, Dayanand Singh said.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the nearby shop. The video was then circulated widely on the Internet.

The clip shows, the cop navigating through the waterlogged road when the front wheel of his vehicle hit something, and the couple fell into the drain water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired IAS officer, Surya Pratap Singh shared a video on Twitter with the caption “#UP’s smart city Aligarh. Who should we thank.”