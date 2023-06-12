A college girl is winning hearts only after she hit the eve-teaser with slippers.

A video of the incident has been now going viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, the girl was on her way to her college from her hostel when the accused followed her and allegedly harassed her. Although the girl tried to ignore him and walked towards the college, the accused followed her and continued to harass her.

Later, the girl raised an alarm following which locals came to her rescue and overpowered the accused while he was trying to flee.

The college girl then slapped him and hit him with her slippers. The viral video shows the man requesting the locals to let him go.

However, the angry girl continues to hit him with her slippers on his head and face. The incident is reportedly from Udipi district in Karnataka.

The accused was later handed over to the police, sources said.