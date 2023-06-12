Hyderabad: Shattering a glass ceiling, a burqa-clad woman has started driving an electric auto in Hyderabad to eke out a living.

Aasiya Begum, a woman autorickshaw driver who underwent training in a male-dominated profession is now part of a workforce where women are rarely seen in Hyderabad.

Uncommon sight, a burqa-clad #MuslimWoman auto-driver on busy streets of Old city in Hyderabad have grabbed #Hyderabadi 's attention.

Aasiya Begum said, she wants to be self dependent and got training at Darussalam.#Hyderabad #WomanAutoDriver pic.twitter.com/IUkn93bzhN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 10, 2023

The lady donning an abaya and a niqab (a face covering) was seen turning heads as she drove the three-wheel electric autorickshaw, through a busy junction.

An urge to be independent pushed Aasiya to take up the job after she was reportedly trained in Darussalam.

The new addition comes at a time when there has been continuous debate over burqa and abaya in the country.