Internet has gone into a spin after an Indian bride’s spectacular dance performance on roller skates at her sangeet

A video of the dance performance has gone viral. The video starts with the music of ‘Sau Aasmaan’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Dressed in a beautiful white lehenga, the bride leaves everyone amazed as she goes to the wedding mandap and breaks out in dance.

The family and friends present at the wedding can be seen as astonished and start cheering up for her. Sharing the video, the Instagram page ‘all about dance. official’ wrote, “Taking sangeets ONE LEVEL UP with this FIRST EVER performance of a bride ON WHEELS!!”

“I wanted to surprise the groom because even though he knows I skate, he hasn’t seen me perform ever. Do you think I can attempt it in my lehenga at the sangeet? Finding the right balance between emotion and practicality, this performance looked beautiful and effortless on stage… and the rest is history!!,” the post added.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered lakhs of views along with around 2K likes and several comments.

“How I wish I was her husband to join this beautiful and graceful bride in the dance. Sone pe Suhaga ho jaata. Love it…” commented a user.

Another user wrote, “The bride looks so beautiful.”

“I’m on skates since I got married,” wrote a third user.

