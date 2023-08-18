New Delhi: Unacademy has sacked a teacher for asking students to vote for educated candidates.

Identified as Karan Sangwan, he has started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details about the controversy on August 19.

“For the past few days, a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy. Because of that controversy, several students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them, I have to also face consequences,” Sangwan said.

In the controversial video mentioned by Sangwan, he appealed to students to vote for educated candidates next time.

The former teacher at the Edtech firm shared with his students that his job had been terminated.

Unacademy did not comment on the queries in this regard.