Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari along with Party leaders on Thursday visited SMHS hospital today to express his solidarity with the acid attack victim who was targeted days ago in Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altaf Bukhari met the family members of the victim and assured all possible help including financial support for advanced medical treatment across the nation.

Speaking to media persons here, he said that “We are here to express our solidarity and uncompromising support with the family.”



Emphasizing on the need of educating the members of civil society in protecting the interests of women, he said that “It’s our collective social responsibility to ensure that the rehabilitation of the victim is not stigmatized and we all play a role in our capacities.”

Demanding stern action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime, Bukhari said that the Party will provide expert legal services to the family to ensure that justice is meted out to the victim.