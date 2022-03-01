Forget the bitterness of the past, immerse in the soothing notes of music.

A video of Pakistan actor Imran Abbas and Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik singing, aisa lagata hai, jo na hua, hone ko hai, has taken the internet by storm.

Imran shared a video and some pictures with the singer. The video was shot possibly in Dubai. Deeming the Bollywood crooner a “dearest friend”, the actor shared a video of the two singing Alka’s famous song Aisa Lagta Hai.

“What else could be more beautiful than having a dearest friend over the dinner, sharing music, talking [our] hearts out and that too at the top of the tallest hotel in the world. Thank you, Alka Yagnik, for coming over and making this evening so memorable!” Imran said

In May last year, Imran shared a video singing Alka’s song Tu Mere Saamne. “Bohot acha gaatey hain aap (you sing very well), and what a beautiful drive,” Alka said.

”The actor was quick to respond saying, “Thank you so much. And your voice makes my every journey even more beautiful. Musically yours!”