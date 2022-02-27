The video has been shared by an Instagram user, Vishnu. Video shows Nagaratnamma scaling up the peak with the help of a rope. The cliff seems very steep and the lady decided to climb it wearing a saree.

Nagaratnamma always had the passion for trekking and scaling high mountain ranges. She finally decided to live her dream after getting his children settled, as she remained entangled in family responsibilities. She, along with her trekker son, became part of a 14-member team, to scale Agasthiya, also known as Agastyaarkoodam.View this post on Instagram.

When members of the team came to know about their new trekking partner, they all were eager to meet her. Upon seeing, the team was in dilemma, whether she would be able to push the task through.

She proved everyone wrong as she withstands slippery slopes and persistent rain throughout the trekking journey.

“Her confidence was mindboggling,” said Vishnu, a fellow trekker and software engineer from Kerala.

Nagaratnamma shared her joy upon reaching the summit with fellow trekkers and called the experience her rebirth. After promising to return, she travelled back to Bengaluru with her son.