Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Jammu to address IIM convocation

Jammu: Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu Friday arrived in Jammu to be the chief guest at the maiden convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu.

He was welcomed at the airport by J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor Baseer Khan, Jammu city Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and other officials and public representatives.

Security arrangements have been tightened in Jammu view of the Vice President’s visit .

Officials said that police and paramilitary forces have been alerted and asked to keep a close vigil and increase patrolling in the city. Security has been tightened especially around the venue and Jammu Airport Road.

The Vice-President will take part in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu as the chief guest. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will also be present as special guests at the event.

In the convocation ceremony, Vice President Naidu will award MBA degrees to 148 promising students.

Due to COVID-19 surge, only 200 people will get entry to this ceremony.

Venkaiah Naidu will remain in Jammu for the day and leave in the evening for Delhi.