SRINAGAR: The Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 4.

VP Dhankhar will serve as the distinguished Chief Guest at the 8th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, during his short tour. Subsequently, he will proceed to Kathua in the afternoon.

In Kathua VP will inaugurate the Expo on emerging startup trends at Industrial Biotech Park Kathua.

The Vice President is visiting Kathua on the personal invitation of the Union Minister in PMO with Independent Charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha and senior officers from Central and UT Governments will accompany Vice President on the occasion.