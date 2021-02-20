Veteran Biscoe teacher Nazir Laharwal passes away

Veteran teacher at Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School (TBMS), Nazir Ahmed Laharwal passed away on Saturday at his residence in Srinagar.

According to reports, Laharwal passed away after brief illness at this home in Methan, Nowgam.

The school management offered its condolences to the veteran teacher known for his decades long stint in the school.

“A very said news of the sudden passing away of Mr. Nazir Ahmed Laharwal. May his soul rest in peace. May the family have strength to bear the loss. In remembrance of a life spent with great humility and service to the Kashmiri society through his most devoted services in Biscoe,” read a message from the school management including Perwez Samuel and Mrs Joyce Kaul, Director TBMS.

Rahul Rex Kaul, Administrator TBMS and Alister R A Freese, Principal TMBS also offered condolences on the demise of the veteran teacher.

Thousands of former Biscoe students remembered the great teacher on social media and paid tributes to him.

“Inna lillahi wa inna allahi rajoon. We have lost a legend today. My most favorite teacher of all times. I am today only because of his teaching, discipline, and guidance. He was a great soul. May ALLAH give him highest state in Junnah. Ameen,” wrote on Rafiq Sheikh.

Another former student, Vicky Kapur wrote: “Rest in peace, he was a great teacher. Master Nazir all my respect. Whatever we are today is because of teachers like him (sic).”