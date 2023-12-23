Srinagar: Bandipora Police has confiscated a Maruti Swift, registered as JK15B/0992, linked to a case related to terrorism.

In a statement shared on X, the Bandipora Police announced the seizure of the Maruti Swift, registered under Case FIR No. 103/2023 for alleged offenses under UA(P) & Exp Sub Act at PS Bandipora.

The vehicle was impounded under the UA(P) act as part of items associated with terrorism.

The seizure action was carried out after receiving an authorization order from the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.”