SRINAGAR: Under the ongoing ambitious Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Health Department in Srinagar District organized serval camps in various Panchayats of the District in order showcasing their schemes and provide health related services to benefit the public particularly of rural areas.

The camps which were held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad prioritised providing health benefits to the public, with health check-ups including blood pressure, sugar tests etc, conducted on-site.

During the Camps held at Fakir Gujri-A, Fakir Gujri-B, Khonmoh-A and Soiteng Panchayats, a large number of people visited the departmental stalls and were acquainted with the information about the benefits of health schemes offered by the government schemes.

On the occasion, the beneficiaries were sensitized about the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna(PMJAY) and were enrolled health schemes and free PVC Health/Golden card were also distributed among the beneficiaries which provides fee of cost medical treatment cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization in all empanelled hospitals (Public and Private) across country.