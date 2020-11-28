Vaccine development: PM Modi to visit Zydus, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development & manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune,” the PMO tweeted.

“As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM @narendramodis visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in Indias endeavour to vaccinate its citizens,” the PMO added.

Modi will first visit pharma major Zydus Cadila’s plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

The prime minister will reach the plant, located in the Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad, around 9.30 am, an official said.

Zydus Cadila had announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D was over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

Modi will then fly to Hyderabad where he is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facility, an official said.