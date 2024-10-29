Vacant posts in health dept to be filled up soon: Sakeena

Bandipora, Oct 28: Minister of Health, Education, Medical Education, and Social Welfare Sakeena Itoo on Monday in Sumbal said that all promises made to the National Conference with the people of Kashmir will be fulfilled.

Speaking with the reporters in Sumbal Bandipora on the sidelines of a review meeting Sakeena Itoo said that the government will soon adopt a transfer policy which will ease issues of transfers of employees in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also said that the elected government is committed to resolving public issues and says the vacant posts in the health department are an issue in every district of Kashmir and says they are working to fill the vacant posts in the Health sector.

She also visited the CHC Hajin while she reviewed several works and made a promise that the dialysis machine would be functional from tomorrow which was defunct for the last several months.

Earlier, Sakeena inaugurated the auditorium cum library block besides releasing a newsletter at Government Degree College, Sumbal.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the commitment of the present government is to offer and ensure free education up to graduation so that every child is equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills. She asked the Director Higher Education Department to identify the bottlenecks that have led to a decrease in the roll of colleges despite having such efficient and talented teaching faculty, which is a pressing concern for all of us.

The Minister recalled the efforts and dedication of former MLA, Mohammad Akbar Lone, whose commitment and diligence resulted in the construction of this college with such vast and magnificent infrastructure. She sought cooperation from incumbent MLA Hilal Akbar Lone in establishing great learning centers and working for the welfare of the people of this region.

She praised the efforts and dedication of Principal GDC Sumbal Dr. Shabina Iqbal Shawl for her contribution to infrastructure development besides offering students such a great platform.

Earlier, the Minister launched a plantation drive on the college premises underscoring the collaborative effort of the college administration in promoting green initiatives.

Later, the Minister visited the Community Health Centre Sumbal and took stock of the facilities available there.

MLA Sonawari, Hilal Akbar Lone, Director Colleges, Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, ADC Bandipora, Zaffar Shawl, SDM Sumbal, Murtaza Ahmad, Principal GDC Sumbal, Professor Shabeena Iqbal Shawl, DPO ICDS, DSWO Bandipora, faculty members, students, dignitaries from various walks of life were present on the occasion.