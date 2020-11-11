Use only ‘Green Crackers’ in Jammu, Srinagar: Govt

Srinagar: A committee setup by the Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday recommended the use of Green Crackers in the capital city of Jammu and srinagar and warned of action in case of any violation.

According to the official communique, the state executive committee has issued the directions for regulating the activities related to sale and use of firecrackers in the capital of Jammu and Kashmir and recommended these of Green Crackers only.

The handout said that only “Green Crackers”, shall be permitted for sale and use in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The use/ bursting of these green Crackers shall be restricted to only two hours during the festivals. The tuning shall be 8 Pm to 10 Pm on Diwla and Gurupurnab; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhatt and from 11:55 Pm to 12: 30 am on even of Christmas, the handout issued said.

It stated that all the Deputy commissioners, shall executive extensive public awareness campaigns regarding the above.

It authorized The J&K state pollution control board and said that it shall carryout short-term monitoring in the cities for 14 days (Commencing immediately) for the parameters namely, Aluminum, Barium, Iron apart from the regulatory parameters against the short-term Ambient Air Quality Criteria Values (AAQCVS) proposed by CPCB with regard to brusting of firecrackers. This will help in generation of dats on pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers and would be helpful for regulation and control of quality of Aluminum, Barium, and Iron used in the manufacture of firecrackers.

Any violation of the above directions will invite immediate penal action under section 51 to 61 of Dthe isaster Management Act. 2005 besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC and others provisions as applicable, it added—(KNO)