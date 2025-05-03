US Sees Deadliest Flu Season for Children in 15 Years, 216 Pediatric Deaths Reported

The United States is experiencing its deadliest flu season for children since the 2009-2010 swine flu pandemic, with 216 pediatric deaths reported so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This surpasses last year’s tally of 207 and marks the highest toll in 15 years, with experts warning the actual number may rise as the season is still ongoing.

Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics emphasized the figure is likely underreported and attributed the surge to plummeting vaccination rates. This season, only 49% of children received the flu shot, down from 64% five years ago. While flu vaccines may not fully prevent infection, they significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

CDC data shows that the flu has caused at least 47 million illnesses, 610,000 hospitalizations, and 26,000 deaths overall this season. Among hospitalized adults, 95% had underlying conditions, while just 53% of the children hospitalized had similar pre-existing health issues, including asthma and obesity.

Encouragingly, flu activity has declined nationwide since February, but the CDC continues to urge flu shots for everyone aged six months and older. Experts blame declining childhood vaccination rates on misinformation, political divides over vaccines, and practical barriers like fewer after-hours pediatric clinics and pharmacies that don’t vaccinate children.

“My hope is that this season will be a wake-up call for folks—that we actually do need to vaccinate our kids against influenza,” O’Leary said.