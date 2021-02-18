In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Uri fire incident: After wife, son’s death, injured man succumbs; toll 4

Uri: Days after his wife and son died, a man succumbed to the serious burn injuries he had suffered in the fire incident here on February 7 this year, taking the death toll to four, officials said on Thursday.

In all, five persons, including three members of the family, had suffered injuries in the fire incident at Sultandaki area of Uri.

 

The injured persons included Sajid Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed Khan, Roshi Begum, Wahid Ahmad and Mafad Ahmad. Sajid Ahmad died earlier while Wahid Ahmad succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital on February 14, officials said.

His mother Roshi Begum lost for the life Tuesday while her husband Abdul Rasheed Khan succumbed today, they added. (GNS)

