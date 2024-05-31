UNS hosts symposium at Tangmarg Town Hall

TANGMARG: An enlightening Urdu symposium was held at Tangmarg Town Hall, hosted by the international organization UNS, with the participation of esteemed poets and literary figures from across the valley.

The event was chaired by the valley’s distinguished literary figure, Professor Shafiqah Parveen. Notable personalities such as Dr. Shabnam Ashai, former Minister of Law Syed Basharat Bukhari, and visiting multilingual researcher from the United States, Sadaf Manshi, graced the occasion by sharing the presidium.

The organization and proceedings of the event were overseen by Professor Nikhat Nazar, who initiated the proceedings with welcoming remarks.

Shabnam Ashai and Zubair Qureshi also played significant roles during the event. Poets including Sagar Nazir, Mumtaz Gufbali, Mahboob Bilal, Amin Ashraf, Dr. Hana Barjis, Maqbool Shaida, and Tousif Raza captivated the audience with their poetry readings.

In her presidential address, Shafiqah Parveen underscored the importance of language as a symbol of human survival, highlighting its indispensable role in human existence alongside the advancements of science and technology.

Shabnam Ashai extended a warm welcome to the guests, while Zubair Qureshi delivered the vote of thanks.