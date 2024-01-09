Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs accompanied by the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri. V. Muraleedharan led a delegation of senior officials from Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs to the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, KSA at Jeddah. The participation was a part of the ongoing visit to KSA, during which the Bilateral Haj Agreement for Haj 2024 was signed between India and KSA on 07.01.2024,

The Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition is an international event organised annually, and the 3rd edition of this international conference and exhibition is being organised from 08-11th January 2024 at Jeddah. This global conference includes sessions, workshops, and training seminars by key decision makers, experts, academics, and researchers. The event is attended by ministers, and officials from diverse locations worldwide, along with the presence of over 200 entities representing both private and public entities engaged in the Hajj and Umrah sector.

The WCD and Minority Affairs Minister led delegation attended the inaugural session of the conference which provided valuable insights on the best practices globally, and facilitated exchange of ideas and information, which would prove useful in improving the Haj experience for the Indian pilgrims.

On the sidelines of the conference, a meeting was held between Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, MoS, Shri Muraleedharan with the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, H.R.H. Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, KSA, H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah. There was discussion on scope for further close cooperation and collaboration with KSA seeking to improve the facilities and services provided to the Indian Haj pilgrims during Haj 2024.

