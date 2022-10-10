Srinagar, Oct 10 : Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Industry, Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Former chief minister of UP passed away today morning at the age of 82 after prolonged illness.

The duo on the sidelines of a function at SKICC paid tributes to the deceased leader.

They prayed for the courage to the bereaved family and also for the eternal peace to the departed soul—(KNO)