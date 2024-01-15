Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s elder sister, Rajeshwariben, passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. She was in her sixties. Rajeshwariben was recuperating at the Mumbai hospital after a lung transplant procedure a few months ago.

Rajeshwariben’s last rites were performed at a crematorium in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad on Monday in the presence of her family members, including Amit Shah, after her body was brought from Mumbai in a plane.

Earlier in the day, Shah cancelled two public events scheduled to be held in Gujarat. Shah was scheduled to attend two public events in Gujarat – one at Banas Dairy in Deodar of Banaskantha district and the other at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

Shah was scheduled to launch various projects and products of Banas Dairy and address a public event in the morning.

Ajay Patel, Chairman, Gujarat State Cooperative Bank Limited, who was among those present at the Banaskantha event said Shah could not attend the event because of his elder sister’s death.

