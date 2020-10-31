Unemployment will be over in five years, policy in the offing: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that an employment policy is being framed by the UT administration and in the next five years, unemployment will be over.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach at SKICC here, the LG Sinha said that today the big business houses of the country participated in the workshop and deliberated on what can be done to end unemployment.

“The basic aim of today’s workshop was to give proper counselling to the youth. At the government level, we are working on an employment policy and in the next five years, unemployment will be over,” the LG said.

Director IIM Jammu B S Sahey while speaking at the workshop said that J&K government must encourage voluntary organizations to come forward and widen the ambit of youth outreach in J&K.

Present on the occasion, Ashok Leyland proposed establishment of rural schools where school dropouts could be admitted for learning skills and getting trained to deliver in trades which are their areas of interest.

A few participants of the workshop also stressed on creating a portal and call centres that are all inclusive providing career related material, awareness, and opportunities regarding gaining skills, education, and employment.

Many participants advocated skill development programs on ground so that the talent among the youth of J&K could be identified and explored simultaneously.