One Singaporean woman, who came to perform Umrah, gave birth to a baby boy in Makkah. The birth was normal and the mother and baby are in good health, according to medical sources, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The pilgrim, who was nine months pregnant, was admitted to the Haram Emergency Center 3 under the Makkah Health Cluster Wednesday morning. The medical team at the center rushed to assist the pilgrim, in her 30s, after she went into labor and helped her to have a normal delivery. The mother and baby were transferred to the Maternity and Children’s Hospital for follow-up and necessary treatment.

The Makkah Health Cluster said in a statement: “We shared the joy of the Umrah pilgrim and her family, and the joy doubles for all of our medical staff. Ajyad Emergency Hospital and the Al-Haram Hospital and Emergency Centers are keen to harness all their workforce in the hospital and emergency centers to make available the necessary healthcare services for to pilgrims and visitors of the Grand Mosque.

The Makkah Health Cluster confirmed the full readiness and preparedness of all hospital facilities and emergency centers at the Haram to offer the best possible healthcare services. Ajyad Emergency Hospital was able to provide medical services to more than 42,000 beneficiaries through the emergency department for visitors, Umrah pilgrims, citizens and residents during the year 2022.