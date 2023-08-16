Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti, known for her performances that often transcend borders, found herself in a legal imbroglio after an incident during her concert in Pune, just a day before India’s Independence Day. The artist was booked for insulting the Indian flag as she performed at a concert in Mundhwa, Pune.

During her performance, Uma Shanti waved the Indian flag, an act that resonated well with the audience, until a moment that took a disheartening turn. The singer, in an unexpected move, twirled the flag around and threw it into the crowd. The video capturing this act quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage and criticism.

In response to the viral video and the mounting public displeasure, an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged against Uma Shanti at the Koregaon Park police station. The FIR cited the singer’s act as a form of disrespect towards the Tricolour, a symbol deeply revered by Indians and representative of their struggle for independence and unity.

As India celebrated its 77th Independence Day, Uma Shanti’s case has once again ignited discussions about cultural sensitivity, respect for national symbols, and the responsibility that artists carry when performing on foreign soil.