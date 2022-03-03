India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China were among 35 countries that abstained from voting in United Nations General Assembly against Russia.

The resolution deplored Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and called Moscow to immediately withdraw all forces.

The resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favor, five Member States voting against, and 35 abstentions. The General Assembly broke into applause as the resolution was adopted.



Nearly 100 UN Member States co-sponsored the resolution titled ‘Aggression against Ukraine’, including Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Surprisingly, Afghanistan was one of the co-sponsor of the resolution.

“Russia has destroyed critical infrastructure, including drinking water and gas for millions of people and appeared to be preparing to increase the brutality of its campaign against Ukraine,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a speech to the General Assembly.

“This is an extraordinary moment,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “Now, at more than any other point in recent history, the United Nations is being challenged,” she said and made a plea: “Vote yes if you believe UN member states – including your own – have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for its actions.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia denied that Moscow was targeting civilians and warned that the adoption of the resolution might spur further escalation.