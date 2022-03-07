Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both sides discussed the situation related to special military operation in Donbass including the evacuation of the Indian citizens.

Vladimir Putin informed Narendra Modi about the decision of the Russian Armed Forces to establish a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors today amid the worsening of the humanitarian situation.

A Russian spokesman said nationalists, using force and different kinds of provocations, continue to prevent the evacuation of civilians including foreign citizens, from the battle zones.

Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Indian students held by the radicals in Kharkov managed to leave the city only after strong international pressure on the Kyiv authorities.

The spokesman said Russian military personnel make every effort to ensure the evacuation of the Indian citizens from Sumy. He said Modi expressed gratitude to the Russian Side for the measures taken to return his compatriots to their homeland.

At the request of the Prime Minister of India, Vladimir Putin outlined his assessments of the course of negotiations between the Russian delegation and the Ukrainian representatives, the third round of which is scheduled to be held today.

PM Modi indicated his readiness to provide any possible assistance to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.