Thirteen stranded J&K students have landed at Delhi airport on Wednesday

They will leave for home tomorrow. J&K officials have set up a desk at Delhi Airport for their assistance.

Earlier, Thirteen stranded J&K students reached Romania for their onward journey home.

SRINAGAR: A ray of hope has glimmered after a group of 13 stranded students from Jammu and Kashmir reached Romania for their onward journey home.

“They will board flight tonight. Flight is taking off from Romania around 11:30 PM (Romanian time ) and will land at Delhi airport tomorrow. One flight just took off from Poland. A couple of J&K students are on board,” said Nasir Khuehami, National spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).

Out of over 150 Stranded students from J&K, two J&K Stranded students returned home from war-hit Ukraine. “Aheena Rajput and Stuti Kashyap are from Udhampur district and have reached back safely,” he said.