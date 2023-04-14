UK PM Rishi Sunak is getting brutally trolled on Twitter for ‘acting poor’. Despite being married to Akshata Murthy, who is the heiress and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Sunak said they could not stay in a “fancy hotel” during their courtship days.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rishi Sunak had said, “We got engaged in a place called Half Moon Bay – it was a place that when we were students, we met when we were studying together in the States, and we used to walk in this area and look up at this nice fancy hotel that we never could stay in.”

Now, the UK PM is getting trolled for his comments.

One Twitter user wrote, “Hobby of the rich to act poor,” while another commented, “They just love to act like they’re common folk.”

Another user tweeted: “Classic trope of portraying themselves as simpletons living on bhiksha while controlling every institution from the ruling castes to the castes who control funds. Once abroad, they coopt the narrative of the underprivileged to create rags to riches tales that are more palatable.”