Srinagar: United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade and Investment) is likely to discuss the travel advisory issue and promote Kashmir handicrafts in Europe.

All-Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade and Investment) and Kings College London had invited Kashmiri entrepreneur Mujtaba Kadri, to participate in a dynamic roundtable discussion on ‘Gender Inclusivity in the UK-India Trade and Investment Relationship.’

Kadri said loss to Kashmir’s handicrafts sector in particular due to the travel advisory against Kashmir was deliberated threadbare.

“Member of Parliament (All-Party Parliamentary Group on India) and Kings College London were surprised to hear about travel advisory and its loss to the handicrafts sector of Kashmir. The parliamentary group assured that they will take up this issue at the right forum,” he said.

UK like other European countries including the United States of America and Australia have barred its citizens from visiting Jammu and Kashmir citing threats to their lives.

During the G20 Summit in Kashmir, Recently, the government and tourism stakeholders also pitched for the removal of advisories by European countries.

“I informed them how much loss the advisory was causing to the tourism and handicrafts sector. They realized that Kashmir has faced a disadvantage for the past 33 years due to negative travel advisories issued by the UK government. Consequently, companies have been hesitant to send personnel to Kashmir for trade purposes, significantly impacting export trade in the region,” Kadri said.

He said the participants were impressed by the diverse handicraft sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They were more interested to know about the making of various handicrafts products of Kashmir. Europe, particularly Scotland is also rich in handicrafts. If the advisory is lifted our handicrafts will have more acceptance in Europe, ” Kadri said.

Kadri said he also requested the participants in the panel to encourage the UK government to allow duty-free import of ‘Kashmir Pashmina’ with a GI mark.

“ I gave them a detailed briefing on how this would further incentivize entrepreneurs and designers to utilize Kashmir Pashmina in their creations. Increased demand resulting from such promotion would in turn uplift women’s wages,” he said.