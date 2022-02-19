Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles jointly between November 20th, 2021 and January 5th, 2022. Over 12 lakh people have registered for the UGC-NET exam.

The UGC-NET examination was held in 81 subjects at 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India.

Here is the direct link to check the result

To download the scorecard through the official website of UGC NET candidates can follow the steps given below:

How to Download the UGCNET Result 2021 Scorecard

Visit the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click the UGC NET result link.

Enter your login details and click the submit button.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Check the result and save the page.

Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference.