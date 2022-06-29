Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement followed soon after the Supreme Court rejected MVA government’s plea seeking a stay on floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray also resigned from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Announcing his decision via video address, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his gratitude to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for their support.

“I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal,” Uddhav Thackeray

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bad luck has struck our government,” Uddhav Thackeray said announcing his resignation from the top post.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed his disappointment with the Shinde faction, saying that he gave the rebel MLAs all that they wanted.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the house on Thursday. In response, Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu had filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly.

The Supreme Court, however, rejected the MVA government’s plea.