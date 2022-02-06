India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England by four runs in the summit clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday.

Earlier, India had won the U-19 World Cup titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Chasing 190, India got off to the worst start possible as Joshua Boyden dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) on the third ball of the innings.

Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed then got together and put on 49 runs for the second wicket. As soon as India started to gain an upper hand, England got right back into the contest in the 18th over as Thomas Aspinwall dismissed Harnoor (21), reducing India to 49/2.

Skipper Yash Dhull next joined Rasheed in the middle and both batters stitched together a partnership of 46 runs which saw Rasheed scoring a half ton. However, as soon as he reached the milestone, he ended up giving his wicket away to James Sales.

In his next over, Sales picked up Dhull (17), and India were reduced to 97/4, still needing 93 runs for victory.

Raj Bawa (35) and Nishant Sindhu (50*) then ensured that India did not lose wickets in a cluster.